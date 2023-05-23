Holly Springs Utility Truck Crash

Two Holly Springs Utility Department employees were injured after a crash on May 22, 2023. 

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A Holly Springs utility truck tipped over Monday, May 22. 

The crash happened in the area of Strawberry Plains near Highway 311. 

Two Holly Springs Utility Department employees were injured. 

