TRUMANN, Ark. - A home invader was shot and killed in Trumann, Arkansas early Monday morning, according to the Trumann Police Department (TPD).
TPD said the home invasion happened around 4:35 a.m. on Monday, May 15.
Earl Wayne Dorris II, 28, broke into a house with a gun during the early-morning hours on Whitlatch, police said.
Police said he intended to harm the people inside of that house.
But, someone in that home shot and killed Dorris first, according to police.
TPD said that Dorris was dead at the scene by the time police arrived.
Police said that the residents of the home knew Dorris and that, as of Tuesday, nobody had been arrested and no charges had been filed.
