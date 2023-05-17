MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chrissy Bouchard is struggling to find a home in Memphis.
“It's very difficult to find something that fits into my budget right now,” she explained.
The single mother told FOX13 that it’s been hard to find an affordable home in a safe neighborhood.
“I'm living with family and I can't really afford anything on a single income,” she explained.
Home buyer confidence has hit an all-time low, according to this Gallup poll.
It found that 21% of Americans believe it’s a good time to buy a home, down from 30% last year.
However, local realtors believe buyers can have confidence in the Memphis market.
“The market is still very strong in our area,” said Michelle Hayes Thomas, a Memphis broker. “Our market is a little different from nationwide. We're still one of the areas where I get homebuyers that come to our area from all over because we have affordable housing.”
“It's actually a very good time to buy a house,” agreed Realtor Nancy Huddleston.
Huddleston told FOX13 that the rates of 6% and 7% will likely be around for a while, but buyers can always refinance later. She encouraged buyers of all income levels to discuss loan options available.
“We have so many phenomenal lenders in this city and they all have different programs to help a single mom or first-time home buyer,” she explained.
Bouchard just hopes the market improves soon.
“It's very difficult, very anxiety-inducing,” she explained. “It's depressing.”
