MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman died and a man was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Shelby County on Friday morning, officials said.
On Friday evening, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the homicide was an attempted murder-suicide after the husband shot his wife multiple times, killing her, before he shot himself.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the identifies of the couple.
Officials said that deputies responded about 11:30 a.m. to an "apparent domestic dispute" on Martha's Point in southeast Shelby County, the sheriff's office said.
A woman was found dead at the scene as a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, officials said.
The homicide investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Ebony Lace, a neighbor, said she couldn't return to her in the Villages of Bennington Quail Crest subdivision in Hickory Hill because of a homicide investigation.
"We pulled up and they will not let anyone in," Lace said.
She added, "I feel like someone has passed away because they have red tape down there. And they are not letting anyone in."
