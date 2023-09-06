MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A homicide investigation is underway after a fire in South Memphis.

MPD said the fire was set on Swinnea Road near Holmes Road around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

When the flames on the side of the road died down, investigators found human remains in the ashes, police said.

The people who live and work in the area said they noticed Swinnea was blocked by police on both sides in the morning, but they had no idea why.

The stretch of road is densely wooded and the only buildings nearby are a car auction lot and a church.

The family of Dominique Lomax, a woman who was reported missing on Monday, got word a body was found and came to the scene hoping to get more information and fearing for the worst.

"We are just looking for her and I just want her to come home," Danetra Lomax, the missing woman's sister, said. "I pray that this is not her that was found at this scene."

“We are just looking for her and I just want her to come home,” Danetra Lomax, the missing woman’s sister, said. “I pray that this is not her that was found at this scene.”

Lomax was last seen at an apartment complex just a mile and a half from where the body was found. Her family is asking anyone with information on her location to reach out to police.

Memphis Police have not released any information on the victim, including age or gender.

Memphis Fire confirmed the body was not found in a car or building.