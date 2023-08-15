MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was reported missing in Memphis since 2021 was recently identified as a homicide victim, police said.
David Pollard went missing from the 400 block of New Willow Road near Getwell Road and was last contacted on May 25, 2021, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Nearly a year later, on the night of April 25, 2022, officers responded to a dead body at Crossfield and Holmes roads.
On Aug. 8, 2023, MPD's Homicide Bureau said the body belonged to Pollard, adding that his death was considered a homicide.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
