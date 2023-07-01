HORN LAKE, Miss. - Amid this Fourth of July holiday weekend, several activities are on tap across the Mid-South, but an excessive heat warning forced residents to consider the impact.
The warning didn’t stop families from celebrating. The Horn Lake Grand Fireworks Display and Festival brought in dozens to Latimer Lakes Park.
“Hopefully, nobody passes out today,” said Diamond Williams of R&L Chicken and Waffles, one of the vendors serving from their food truck menu at the event.
Temperatures reached well into the 90’s Saturday afternoon. The park, initially, not very packed with patrons, but we found some who were prepared to endure the heat.
“It’s pretty hot, but that’s why I got my drink right here, so it’s all good. It’s half a gallon,” one attendee told us.
Despite the extreme heat, several vendors were on site ready to serve, while also putting their own safety at top of mind.
“Staying hydrated and staying in the shade as much as we can. The breeze helps out quite a bit,” Jason White, owner of Delta Rines, told us. “It’s a little tough dealing with the temperatures, but we do it every year.”
According to the Ready website, during excessive heat warnings, you can wear a hat to protect your face, drink plenty of fluids, avoid high-energy activities or outdoor work, and check on family members, older adults and neighbors.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Horn Lake Fireworks Fest met with excessive heat warning
- Dillon Brooks signs $80M deal with Houston Rockets, ESPN reports
- Derrick Rose agrees to 2-year deal with Grizzlies, according to ESPN
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives