MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Gas stations, fast food restaurants and car washes—are there too many?
People who live in one Mid-South city are having this conversation.
The city of Horn Lake is in the process of creating a new 20-year comprehensive plan.
We spoke with people who live there to learn more about what they would like to see.
“There’s nothing to do. There’s nothing to do here,” said Erica Suggs, a Chicago native, who’s lived in Horn Lake the past 20 years.
The Horn Lake Planning Department is trying to change that perception. Assistant Planning Director Andrew Hockensmith shared his office’s vision.
“We’re hoping to connect a lot of disconnected communities and provide a safe place for people to ride bikes, walk, and enjoy nature,” Hockensmith said. “Another one of our big goals is to build a downtown, which may consist of a Main Street, a town square, a pedestrian street.”
Hockensmith told us his office is in the brainstorming phase of creating the new comprehensive plan.
The team is asking people who live in Horn Lake to weigh in.
“We need things like the Boys and Girls Club, that will help them with homework, that they can go to, as opposed to expensive daycare,” Suggs said.
D’Master Davis, a Horn Lake resident of 5 years, weighed in on some of the changes he’d like to see happen.
“Bring these amusement parks right here to Horn Lake. We need them. Bring more restaurants, steak houses. We love steak.”
Some members of the Horn Lake Board of Alderman are discussing whether the vision of a new and improved Horn Lake would include fewer car washes, gas stations and fast food restaurants.
“I don’t think we need anymore gas stations, anymore banks, anymore car washes. We need more things for the community, like the YMCA,” Suggs said.
Proposing a moratorium on gas stations and car washes was a conversation led by Alderman Dave Young.
The FOX13 News team reached out to Young to find out whether that proposal is still on the table. We are still waiting to hear back.
