JACKSON, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is looking into an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a hostage situation in Grenada, Mississippi, MBI said.
The situation happened on September 3 at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive in Grenada, Miss..
MBI got information around 5 p.m. of a hostage situation that was underway. Members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team arrived at the location to assist.
Grenada County Sheriff's Office said that the Grenada Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol were in the area to assist as well.
There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individual at the scene, MBI said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives