MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An emergency cooling center opens today, Aug. 11, at noon at the Hospitality Hub, City of Memphis says.
The Hub is located at 590 Washington Ave.
The cooling center will close at 7 p.m. and is designed to help those who are in need, especially for health reasons, of a place to cool from the dangerous weather.
The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for this afternoon as temperatures will feel like the climate is in the triple digits.
The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter.
Those seeking overnight accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from our partners at the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Ave (901-526-8403) or the Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Ave (901-529-4545).
Beginning at 11:30 a.m., persons needing a ride to the cooling center via MATA may contact the Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup.
