MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An emergency cooling center is opening for residents this morning, City of Memphis officials say.

The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Those in need of ride to the Hub can receive transportation at no charge through MATA by calling 297-1680.

The city reminds the public that the center has limited services and should not be considered a shelter.

