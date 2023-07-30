MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An emergency cooling center is opening for residents this morning, City of Memphis officials say.
The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Those in need of ride to the Hub can receive transportation at no charge through MATA by calling 297-1680.
The city reminds the public that the center has limited services and should not be considered a shelter.
