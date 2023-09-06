MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 was the only station outside a northeast Memphis home when paramedics loaded a firefighter onto a stretcher.
According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD), firefighters responded to the blaze on Bartlett Road just north of Piper's Gap Drive.
One firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion, while the other was treated on the scene for an unknown injury, MFD said.
The home which caught fire belongs to Robert Dye and his wife.
Dye said lightning struck his roof over a room where he keeps a lot of photographs.
“We heard a big clap of thunder, went inside...my dog started barking,” said Dye.
Dye said their dog warned his wife there was a fire. He said he and his late father were photographers.
He said they shot a lot of Memphis history, including a lot of wrestling.
Dye said his father worked as a photographer for Elvis Presley.
“I’m glad we sold the collection to Graceland back in '92. They have the negatives so I know (they’re) in good hands,” he added.
Dye said he and his wife have homeowner’s insurance.
MFD has yet to issue an official cause of the fire.
