MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kia and Hyundai drivers are waiting to learn if and when they can receive money from the $200 million settlement announced Friday.
That same day, Memphis driver Joenesha Brunson learned someone had busted the window on her 2011 Hyundai Sonata.
“I was mad,” she said.
While Brunson waits to learn if she is eligible for money from the settlement, there are steps she and other drivers can take to protect themselves.
Work to maintain insurance coverage
On Friday, FOX13 introduced you to Jewell Love, a Cordova resident whose 2018 Kia Optima was stolen once. Even after she purchased a wheel lock, crooks busted her windows two more times.
“It's traumatizing,” she said.
After her insurance company paid to replace her windows a third time, she told FOX13 that the company ‘dropped’ her. In her attempts to seek coverage elsewhere, she said she received rejection after rejection.
“Nobody is insuring Kias anymore!” she said.
USI Insurance Personal Risk Advisor Brian Marks told FOX13 that drivers could risk losing coverage if their vehicle requires multiple repairs in a short period of time.
“In this market you don't want to make smaller claims or frivolous claims,” he said. “Especially if you've already have something on your record.”
Let’s say you get ‘dropped’ from one insurance company: If you apply for coverage somewhere else, any potential new insurance company will likely inspect all your previous claims from the last five years.
“Any type of claims on your record can definitely negatively affect you,” he said. “Numbers are spiking for claims for insurance companies. They’re tightening the reins.”
In his fifteen years in the industry, he said, “this is by far the tightest the market has ever been.”
Tian LoCastro paid out of pocket to replace the window on her 2016 Kia Forte because she didn’t want to risk losing insurance.
“I'm sure, if something else happens to this car, they probably will drop me because it's too much of a liability for them,” she said.
Get the software upgrade
If you are a registered Kia owner, a spokesman said the company will alert you of a software upgrade by the end of May. A spokesman for Hyundai told FOX13 that all of the free anti-theft software upgrades are available now. Check with your dealership.
“I didn't know that there was a problem at first, but I do feel more secure having that software in here,” said Vicki Atkins.
While she was repairing a tire, she told FOX13 that the dealership made the upgrade to her 2021 Kia Venue. It extends the alarm from 30 seconds to a minute and requires the key in the ignition to start the car. That way, crooks can no longer hot wire the car with USB cables.
“So hopefully I won't have any problems,” Atkins said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Unlucky Class of ‘13: Overton High School reunion in jeopardy after money 'mishandled'
- Boy shot to death in downtown Memphis, MPD says
- At least five children dead or injured in one week spate of shootings in Memphis
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives