BARTLETT, Tenn. - It has been 72 hours since a severe storm knocked out power for more than 100,000 people across Shelby County.
And about a third of customers remain in the dark as of Wednesday afternoon, with many of them losing all their refrigerated food.
And Wednesday, members of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett did their part by handing out water to those in need.
Others across the city gave back by handing out food to people who said their groceries spoiled.
"We lost power Sunday night and after the storm, we were without power until yesterday afternoon, Emily Ellis, of Memphis, said Wednesday.
Within those 48 hours, Ellis said food in her refrigerator spoiled.
"We lost everything," she said.
While Ellis' power may be restored, her refrigerator remained empty Wednesday because she depends on SNAP benefits to fill it.
Now, the funds are long gone.
To help those in need, Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority and the nonprofit and retreat center For the Kingdom to distribute hot meals to people living in Raleigh and Cordova.
Those who rely on SNAP benefits may be eligible to receive replacement funds. To be considered, one had to suffer losses due to severe weather which may have caused power outages.
RELATED: Replacement SNAP benefits offered for those who lost power, food following severe storms
The Tennessee Department of Human Services asks individuals to fill out this affidavit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Replacement SNAP benefits offered for those who lost power, food following severe storms
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- 'That is completely dangerous': Driver caught on video doing donuts in front of police
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives