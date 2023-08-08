MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The threat of severe weather on Wednesday could lead to downed power lines, trees and outages.
This is a problem so many in the Mid-South are all too familiar with.
Tuesday, Aug 7, Memphis City Council got an update on Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) infrastructure plan.
Customers in Orange Mound have seen more outages than any other community in Memphis. MLGW said help is on the way, but it won’t come overnight.
"If I add up all the customers, how many minutes they're out, it's more than one million so far.”
Power outages across Shelby County has become all too familiar for MLGW customers. Multiple storms this summer have led to lengthy power outages for thousands of customers.
Another threat of strong storms, damaging wild and heavy rain has many fearing the inevitable: more outages.
"There is always a threat of severe weather. There is very little I can do about it today to prevent an outage from happening tomorrow,” said Doug McGowen.
MLGW CEO and President, Doug McGowen, said it is a comprehensive approach.
During the city council meeting, McGowen gave an update on what differences the 200 million-dollar infrastructure plan is making.
"Our aim today was to share information to city council and constituents that we are making progress with our reliability updates and there is a neighborhood reliability improvement going neighborhood to neighborhood,” said McGowen.
This will start with Orange Mound, a neighborhood McGowen said has the worst reliability metrics across the system.
"Every customer in Orange Mound experiences about three outages a year. That is the highest we have in our system,” said McGowen.
The Orange Mound initiative is a subset of the overall system reliability improvement.
Orange Mound is the first of many.
"We haven't forgotten anybody. We know we have to improve the entire system and we are going to do that,” said McGowen.
