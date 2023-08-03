MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From broken elevators in Hope Heights to inconsistent air conditioning at Serenity Towers, tenants are outraged by the conditions in properties owned by Millennia Companies.
“I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Henry Smith, who has lived at Serenity Towers for five years.
The wheelchair-bound Memphis tenant says he has been trapped when the elevators break.
“I’m so tired of these folks," he said. "I don’t know what to do."
On Wednesday, FOX13 pressed a vice president of Millennia Companies about the years of problems at the properties.
“We are trying to put together a major rehabilitation (at Serenity) to address these issues permanently,” Mignogna said.
“I think he’s full of (expletive),” Smith said.
On Thursday, state Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, and Shelby County Assessor of Properties Melvin Burgess joined forces to investigate if the property is up to code.
“This is the most disgusting instance of constituency problems that I have had,” Hardaway told reporters.
“We cannot continue to ignore what is happening here at Serenity,” Burgess said.
However, Millennia Companies is not required to pay $12 million per year in property taxes for Serenity Towers, Hope Heights and Memphis Towers. That’s according to the assessor of property’s office and online records that show the appraised value of the buildings before the properties were made exempt.
Hardaway promised to investigate if the buildings meet regulatory compliance with state agencies.
“We're not going to let you do this to our people,” he said.
