MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s getting more expensive to keep a roof over your head and to put food on the table.
“The cost of living should go down,” said Nancy Fannie, an East Memphis resident who depends on gas to get to dialysis.
But how much more expensive is life compared with one year ago? FOX13 crunched the numbers for a small family.
In the past year, groceries have increased 7.1%, rent has increased 8.8% and electricity has increased 8.4%. However, the cost of gas decreased by 12.2% year over year.
In 2022, a family may have paid $1,200 in rent, $150 monthly for gas, $600 a month for groceries and $200 for electricity.
In 2023, that family will now pay $1,305 in rent, $131 for gas, $643 for groceries and $217 for electricity.
That’s $146 more per month.
“Many people had never seen price change like this in their lives,” explained Steve Reed, an economist with the Consumer Price Index. “It makes a big difference in people's lives. What you can afford depends not only on the money that's coming in, but what things cost.”
Memphis families desperately want prices to drop.
“When you have people that are retired, they don't get nothing extra,” said Joann Richey. “They get just their check. So they don't have a way to make up for the ups and downs.”
