How SCS parents can apply for optional schools

Shelby County School parents can begin applying for general choice and optional schools in just a few hours.
Parents can do the entire application process from the comfort of their home if they have internet access.
They can also go to the Shelby County Schools headquarters to the parent welcome center or a library to use a computer.
The application process starts at 10 am Monday
There are 46 optional schools parents can choose from.
FOX13 did some digging and found out each optional school is different while some are more challenging, others are tailored to specific talents.
If a student meets all the academic qualifications, they are able to apply for an optional school.
When it comes to general schools, you can apply to any SCS school that has room for a transfer student.
Parents must have a valid email to apply.
