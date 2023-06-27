MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 went door-to-door, Monday checking on the elderly who are without utilities due to Sunday’s storms.
“It went out yesterday afternoon. It was a storm or something,” said Bessie Christopher, who lives in Millington.
Christopher and her husband, in their eighties, are like a lot of people who are unable to report their power outages due to not having charged phones and having weak cell phone signals.
FOX13 called MLGW for Christopher and was told she was the first homeowner to report an outage in her area.
FOX13 also discovered a lot of businesses in Millington are without power and are closed due to the outages.
Additionally, we also learned many of the stores were without ice when we went to get ice for Christopher and her husband.
“I didn’t realize it had done all of this damage,” said Katie Grantham, who had several trees to fall in her yard.
Grantham said she and her husband, who is in his eighties, do not have homeowner’s insurance and do not know how they will remove huge trees from their yard.
FOX13 was able to call MLGW for the Granthams to report their outage.
MLGW said it is important to report all outages at (901) 544-6500.
