MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People are scrambling to get back on their feet after the latest devastating storm.
For some, that means getting ready to face the heat with no power and AC.
For those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the weather, it means getting on track to rebuild.
A couple in Sea Isle Park are two of the many Memphians looking to rebuild.
They had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, crushing the roof.
They told FOX13 they were inside when it happened. They made it out safely, but have to stay with a friend while they figure out what to do next.
They said they had just bought the home and moved in less than two weeks ago.
“I took a second and thought, things can be replaced. Stuff can be rebuilt,” Jonathan Jones, who lives in the house, said. “My wife is safe. My two dogs are safe. God is good and that’s all I could really think about in that moment.”
Jones said he and his wife heard a loud boom, then all the lights went out.
His next door neighbor, Kevin Moody, said he watched the tree fall, then rushed over to help the couple climb through the branches blocking their door.
“Started making phone calls to get help, then was able to run next door with a friend of mine’s help and get the two dogs and the husband and wife out of the house,” Moody told FOX13.
Jones and his wife got lucky. Moody had worked as an arborist and got them in touch with Pyramid Lawn and Landscape, a company owned by his friend of his to get started removing the tree the next morning. Moody even strapped on his hard hat to help.
“Don’t wait until you need something to figure out who you might call,” Daniel Irwin of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-south said.
Irwin said it is a good idea to establish a relationship with a trustworthy tree company before an emergency situation, because companies get swamped with requests following severe weather.
That can leave homeowners with less reputable options for recovery.
“Any time there is a major storm and there is a lot of damage, there are a lot of people that come in from out of state to help,” Irwin said. “Some of them are legitimate and some of them aren’t.”
Irwin said it’s important to do your research on any company you hire.
He advises checking if it is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and asking for references, especially if you are told to pay up front.
In fact, if you have insurance, you likely won’t have to deal in cash at all.
Less reputable companies could damage your home while they work, leave dangerous limbs intact, and, in extreme cases, take your money and run off.
“Just be really weary of anyone who knocks on your door,” Irwin said. “Not that anyone who knocks on your door, wanting to do tree work is a crook, but a lot of them are.”
If that happens to you, file a police report and report the company to the Better Business Bureau.
