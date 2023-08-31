MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's that special time of year again when the calendar reminds us to celebrate Memphis and embrace the 901.
From the first day back at Memphis' iconic Tom Lee Park to longstanding traditions like the Delta Fair, FOX13 has all the activities you need to enjoy your September 1 weekend in the 901.
Paint Memphis: 901 Day Community Mural
Where: 1160 Union Avenue
When: Friday, September 1 at 3 p.m.
Memphis Redbirds 901 Day Celebration
Where: AutoZone Park
When: Friday, September 1 at 4 p.m.
Beale Street Cigar Festival
Where: Handy Park
When: September 1 - 3 all day
Delta Fair & Music Festival
Where: Agricenter International
When: Friday, September 1 - Sunday, September 10 all day
Day One at Tom Lee Park
Where: Tom Lee Park
When: Saturday, September 2 at 11 a.m.
Project Pop-Up!
Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens
When: Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m.
First Friday on Broad: 901 Day
Where: Broad Avenue Arts District
When: Friday, September 1 at 5 p.m.
River City Jazz & Music Festival
Where: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
When: Sunday, September 3 at 6:30 p.m.
