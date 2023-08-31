MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's that special time of year again when the calendar reminds us to celebrate Memphis and embrace the 901.

From the first day back at Memphis' iconic Tom Lee Park to longstanding traditions like the Delta Fair, FOX13 has all the activities you need to enjoy your September 1 weekend in the 901.

Paint Memphis: 901 Day Community Mural

Where: 1160 Union Avenue

When: Friday, September 1 at 3 p.m.

Memphis Redbirds 901 Day Celebration

Where: AutoZone Park

When: Friday, September 1 at 4 p.m.

Beale Street Cigar Festival

Where: Handy Park

When: September 1 - 3 all day

Delta Fair & Music Festival

Where: Agricenter International

When: Friday, September 1 - Sunday, September 10 all day

Day One at Tom Lee Park

Where: Tom Lee Park

When: Saturday, September 2 at 11 a.m.

Project Pop-Up!

Where: Dixon Gallery & Gardens

When: Saturday, September 2 at 10 a.m.

First Friday on Broad: 901 Day

Where: Broad Avenue Arts District

When: Friday, September 1 at 5 p.m.

River City Jazz & Music Festival

Where: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

When: Sunday, September 3 at 6:30 p.m.