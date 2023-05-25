MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over the past few weeks, temperatures have been mild across the Mid-South. This is the time experts suggest you should get your HVAC unit checked to ensure it’s running properly before the heat of summer arrives.
David Luther, HVAC Supervisor for Hiller Plumbing, Heating, and Electrical, tells FOX13 waiting to check you’re A/C unit could be costly.
“What will happen is say you have a dirty filter or a dirty condenser outside, it can cause unnecessary breakdowns that you could avoid if they were clean,” said Luther.
Summertime is also a very busy time for HVAC companies. Luther said by waiting until you have a problem, it could take longer to solve the issue.
“We get really busy. It really depends on the weather. If we have really hot weather, then we’re extremely busy,” said Luther.
Luther told FOX13 when the temperatures are on the mild side, HVAC companies may not be as busy as they would be during really hot weather. Luther said at Hiller, they try to ensure they have enough staff on hand when a lot of calls start to come in.
“We try to keep a good staff on hand that will be able to tackle the job of multiple calls and you know, a lot of workload. We try to run the calls accordingly,” said Luther.
If you choose not to have your unit inspected before the heat of summer, Luther explained some signs you should look out for that could let you know that your unit is not running properly.
“Your thermostat would actually, the temperature will be going up on your own, your thermostat and it would start getting warmer in the house,” said Luther. “Say, if you had it set at 74 and it started creeping up like 76,77,78, that’s when you would start having an issue.”
Luther told FOX13 having an A/C unit that runs properly could also save you money on your utility bill.
“If it’s dirty outside, it’s going to run a higher amp drawl which is going to use more energy. If everything is clean, then it's going to cost you less money to run the equipment,” said Luther.
In the long run, Luther suggests taking the chance and having your unit checked before companies get inundated with calls. This, could save you thousands in repairs.
