  How to help Clayborn Temple win a part of $2 million

    The National Trust for Historic Preservation and Main Street America are holding a contest featuring 20 sites that show the country's diversity and fight for equality.

    One of the sites is the Clayborn Temple in downtown Memphis.

    The Clayborn Temple was the meeting place for the sanitation workers who went on strike in 1968 for better conditions and wages.

    The top five will split $2 million to help preserve the sites.

