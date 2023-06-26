MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Power outages are costly – no matter how much you prepare.
If you haven’t dropped hundreds of dollars on a generator, you’re replacing hundreds of dollars’ worth of groceries.
Don’t risk your family’s health during a crisis.
Is your food safe to eat?
It can be incredibly painful to throw away food. However, it’s necessary to do so after a significant power outage to protect your family’s health.
Here are the U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for food (if the door has remained closed for the duration of the outage):
- REFRIGERATOR: Food will go bad after four hours
- HALF FREEZER: Food will go bad after 24 hours
- FULL FREEZER: Food will go bad after 48 hours
“We have the phrase, ‘When it doubt, throw it out,’” explained Kenneth King, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “I understand that can be easier said then done.”
He cautioned against families taking the risk of tasting food before they tossed it.
“The problem with bacteria is we can't really see it,” he explained. “The food might taste fine, but we can still get sick.”
Risks of a generator
If not for his generator, Josh Wiley’s family would have lost all their food on Sunday night.
“It's definitely worth taking care of everything that's important inside your house,” he said.
The $1,000 Honda EU 2000i portable generator kept his food and family cool. While the device is expensive, he expects it’s saved thousands of dollars’ worth of groceries over four years.
“You'd be surprised how many times our power goes out,” he said “When something bad happens, it's good to have.”
If you’re considering buying a gas-powered generator, do not operate the device inside your home or garage.
“The fumes that come from burning the fuel are poisonous,” said Kevin Walters, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. “That is a hard-stop fact.”
He recommends that families invest in carbon monoxide detectors if they do choose to use a generator.
“Carbon monoxide fumes are typically odorless,” he said. “You can't see them. You can't smell them until it's too late.”
Predatory contractors
On top of replacing your groceries, you might have to remove downed trees across your property.
Be extremely cautious about trusting a so-called "contractor" who knocks on your door.
“The scammers are there for one thing,” Walters said. “They're there to get paid.”
Here are "red flags" to watch out for in contractors:
- They approach you first (or knock on every door in the neighborhood)
- They use high-pressure sales tactics
- They only accept payments in cash (or Cash App)
- They want the full payment before the job is complete
“Don't let your inconvenience that's in the wake of this storm affect your good judgment,” Walters said. “Don't be afraid to say no.”
Filing insurance claims
You can make temporary fixes to damage on your property, but don’t work on a permanent fix until you’ve contacted your insurance company.
Document the damage with your phone and save all receipts and paperwork.
If your claim is denied, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance might be able to help you dispute the rejection.
“Our team has the ability to tell insurance companies that they have wrongfully denied claims,” Walters said. “We can intervene and get money returned to consumers.”
In 2022, he said the state was able to return $11 million to customers. Halfway through 2023, the state has returned $7 million.
To dispute a claim, visit TN.gov/Commerce.
“Nothing would make our team happier than being able to help our consumers,” Walters said.
