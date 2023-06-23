RIPLEY, Tenn. - The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to help one of their own.

Deputy Jereka Maclin was shot twice in head head by the estranged father of her child, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Brian Kelley.

The child's father, La'Rico Farmer, ran off but later took his own life at a home in Trenton, Tennessee, Kelley said.

Maclin is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff, and is progressing well.

"We remain in contact with Jereka's family and are happy to report that though she has good and bad days, she is progressing well," Kelley wrote on Facebook. "As time passes, we want to make sure that we do everything possible to alleviate the financial stress on the family so that the only worry is ensuring the health and well-being of Jereka. Internally the Lauderdale Colunty Sheriff's Office and Lauderdale County Government are working on fulfilling these needs as much as possible. Still, we also wanted to provide additional ways for the public to help."

Kelley said that those wishing to donate to Jereka and her family can do so by contacting the Regions Bank in Ripley, Tennessee and requesting information on the Eareka Smith Fundraiser Account for Deputy Jereka Maclin.

You can contact the bank directly by calling 731-409-1110.

Kelley said that you can also make a donation by sending a CashApp donation to $JerekaM.

All of the proceeds raised will go directly to Maclin and are being overseen by Eareka Smith, her mother, the sheriff said.