MEMPHIS, Tenn. A body recovered by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) at Swinnea and Holmes Road has been identified as Dominique Lomax.

A homicide investigation was underway after a fire in South Memphis happened on September 6 around 4;30 p.m., just days after Lomax went missing.

People who worked and lived in the area said they saw Swinnea was blocked off by police on both sides that morning, but they had no idea why.

27-year-old Dominique Lomax's family reported her missing the night of Sept. 5 after she was last seen the morning of Sept. 4, according to a report by the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Records from MPD said that Lomax was missing from the Highland Meadows apartments on Airways Boulevard.

Her boyfriend reportedly told officers he dropped her off just before 5 a.m. Monday, September 4, to meet someone named Rico.

Minutes later, he told police, Lomax texted him that she was going to walk in. That was the last time he said he heard from her.

According to the police report, the complex was the last place anybody saw Lomax.