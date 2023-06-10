MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several hundred people marched from the historic Mason Temple to the National Civil Rights Museum today, June 10, for the #Save901 rally.
Organized by faith leaders and COGIC Bishop Jerry Taylor, the march focused on what “we” can do to make a difference in the community.
Leaders from local philanthropies like MIFA, Lifeline to Success and Neighborhood Christian Centers joined families and others in this reminder that we can make a difference and what good things can be ahead if we work together.
FOX13's Valerie Calhoun emceed the event and joined Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner in elevating awareness of how we can work together to tackle problems, most of them related to poverty.
The event emerged as the city continues to grapple with persistent challenges such as pervasive crime, public education, police reform and other issues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
- Man dead in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
- Memphis-area company making solar eclipse viewing glasses
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives