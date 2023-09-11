COLLIERVILLE Tenn. - A man is behind bars in Texas after allegedly shooting and killing his wife at an apartment complex in Collierville over the weekend.
Police said it took several law enforcement agencies to capture the suspect in another state.
“It’s a sad situation it really is,” said a neighbor.
Neighbors are shaken up after hearing Jenni Otten was shot and killed Saturday.
Police said her husband Eric Otten pulled the trigger.
Investigators said they responded to the call on Fulford Way at the Meridian Parks apartments just after 5:40 p.m.
They said Eric Otten was gone.
Officers caught him less than a day later more than 600 miles away.
The U.S. Marshals and other agencies arrested Otten around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Jarrell, Texas.
That's about 40 miles north of Austin.
“They called us around 10 yesterday morning. Once that call was made, we then reached out to our counterparts in the Western District of Texas,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said Jenni Otten was not the only victim.
He said a man was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
“Eric Otten is charged with first degree murder. Warrants have been issued for that and 1st degree criminal intent to commit murder. He is right now going through the extradite process in Texas,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.
Neighbors FOX13 spoke with didn’t want to be on camera but expressed their concerns about gun violence.
“It’s horrible, nobody should die like that for one thing,” said a neighbor.
“Me, myself and I don’t believe in putting my hands on a man or woman. So it’s sad. It’s sad situation all the way around for the family, the kids and everyone who is involved,” said a community member.
FOX13 asked Chief Dale about the relationship between Jenni Otten and the other man who was shot.
He said police are still very early in the investigation.
No word on how long it will take to get Eric Otten extradited to Tennessee.
