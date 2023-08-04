MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Carl Hayes, the husband of Taquila Hayes, has pled guilty to second-degree murder, according to online court records.

Taquila Hayes went missing in May of 2019 and she has never been found.

Her family reported her missing in August of 2019 and Carl Hayes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in his wife's death, despite the lack of a body.

FOX13 was there when agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched the Hayes' home. At the time, detectives said that they noticed new carpet and paint inside of the home and new carpet in Taquila's car.

As part of the plea agreement Carl Hayes entered on August 4, 2023, he will serve 20 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Per the plea deal entered, the charge of tampering with evidence was dropped.