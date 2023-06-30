UPDATE: 9:20 A.M.
One lane of eastbound traffic has been reopened on the I-40 Bridge. Memphis Police said one person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic headed into Memphis from Arkansas on the I-40 Bridge was brought to a standstill after a crash Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TDOT closed eastbound traffic after the crash around 8:40 a.m.
Traffic cameras showed a white car sitting across the lanes of traffic and at least one ambulance could be seen at the scene. Memphis Police said there was at least one other car involved in the crash as well.
One person was taken to Methodist University from that crash in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.
