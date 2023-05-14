Road closed

Road Ahead Closed. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

 Education Images

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that the I-55 Arkansas Bridge going westbound is closed.

According to officials, it is closed until further notice on Sunday night due to an ongoing investigation. 

Travelers are asked to use alternative routes, MPD said.

FOX13 will provide more information once it is received. 

