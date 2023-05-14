MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that the I-55 Arkansas Bridge going westbound is closed.
According to officials, it is closed until further notice on Sunday night due to an ongoing investigation.
Travelers are asked to use alternative routes, MPD said.
FOX13 will provide more information once it is received.
