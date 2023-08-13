MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lanes of I-55 at the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge going westbound is no longer shut-down, police said.
Traffic can now resume as normal.
Original story below:
All westbound lanes of I-55 at the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge going westbound have completely shut down due to a car crash where a pedestrian has been struck, police said.
The actual accident is in Arkansas, however, it is still affecting all bridge traffic.
Travelers should use an alternate route.
Police said they will put out an alert when the area is back open for traffic.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 people injured after shooting in downtown Memphis, police say
- Man assaults Memphis Police officer, MPD says
- Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives