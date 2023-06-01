MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers crossing between Arkansas and Tennessee will need to pack their patience before hitting the road.
The I-55 Bridge will be closed for two days for repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
TDOT said the closure will begin Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. and the bridge will reopen Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m.
The closure is so that crews can continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange, set up beams for the new Wisconsin Avenue Bridge, continue construction of cross-over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and conduct repair work on the I-55 bridge, TDOT said.
I-55 Southbond will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas and I-55 Northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee, TDOT said.
Traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit. The I-55 Sounbound ramp will be closed and Crump Boulevard Westbound will be closed.
Traffic only at South Third Street will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive.
Crump Boulevard Eastbound from Alston will be open, though the Crump Boulevard Westbound ramp to Riverside Drive Northbound will be closed, as will Riverside Drive Northbound.
Metal Museum Drive to I-55 Northbound will also be closed.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 children dead in South Memphis apartment fire, MFD says
- Young Dolph murder suspect found with drugs, phone in jail, SCSO says
- Proposed food stamp changes would add work requirements for older Americans
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives