'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Brutally beaten just for doing his job?
A teen is demanding justice after he said customers attacked him at his job in Cordova on Sunday night.
It happened at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurant on North Germantown Parkway.
Memphis Police are still searching for the group of men responsible.
“I hope they catch you and regret what you did,” said the anonymous Cheddar’s host.
It was a busy Sunday night at Cheddar’s when a group of eight came in for dinner.
It was an hourlong wait.
The 17-year-old host, who asked we not release his name, said the only option was to separate the party.
“The girl in the green said she don’t like the table, so she’d rather get a bigger table so I said it was still going to be a few minutes so they left,” the teen said.
He said the group came back and still demanded a bigger table.
Then, he said, a man in the group confronted him and punched him in the face.
“His whole family started coming toward me, jumping me. And after that is when I blacked out. Don’t remember nothing,” the teen said.
Cell phone video captured moments after the fight happened.
The victim’s mother Latisha Ford said once she arrived, she found her son lying on the ground while paramedics were working on him.
“For these people to be twice his size, you know it’s unacceptable, very unacceptable,” said Latisha Ford, the victim’s mother.
Memphis Police said the suspects left the restaurant in a large white SUV.
Ford said she was not happy with the way the restaurant handled the situation.
“Corporate called me, and the only thing they asked was, Do we need any food?" she said. "I don’t need any food. I want justice for my son."
On Tuesday afternoon, Cheddar's sent the following statement to FOX13:
“We are shocked and saddened by this senseless act of violence against our team member. Violence has no place in our restaurant and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation. Any further questions should be directed to the Memphis Police Department.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Elderly man frustrated after car repeatedly stolen, vandalized at Raleigh apartment complex
- Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- Germantown mayor talks plan to get rid of contaminated water
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives