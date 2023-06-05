MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six years after Allison Hames lost tens of thousands of dollars to cybercriminals, she has hope.
“Everyone promised I'd get my money back,” the Memphis woman told FOX13. “To this day, not a dime.”
Back in the spring of 2017, Hames found her dream home in East Memphis.
“I found my perfect little house,” she said. “That's when my nightmare happened.”
Six years ago, she received a call from a person she thought worked at her real estate company. The caller also sent her an email from the company’s account, so she believed the communication was legitimate.
“I had to wire my down payment,” she said. “So I went and did that on a Friday before Memorial Day because my closing was Tuesday.”
Hames couldn’t wait to walk through her new home on that Tuesday, May 29.
“They told me, ‘We don’t have your money,’” she remembered.
Hames immediately called the bank asking staffers to stop the transactions. However, she said the money was still pulled from her account hours later.
The Memphis woman told FOX13 that local authorities advised her to contact the FBI. She even turned over her computer to the federal agency. According to court documents, criminals gained access to her real estate company’s email account, impersonating her agent.
“That was mind-blowing,” she said. “The FBI told me they were out of Nigeria. That’s nuts!”
The criminal case dragged on over six years.
According to court documents, criminals took more than $1 million from 18 victims. This past week, a federal judge sentenced a California couple to “chopping” $76,000 and wiring it to an account in Nigeria.
“I’ve been really patient,” Hames said. “People have served their time and left. The guy who directly touched my money – he got probation.”
Hames is also suing the banks for processing the transactions after she alerted them of the criminal activity. Now that all the criminals have been convicted and sentenced, a judge reopened her case with the banks on Friday.
“I cried,” she said. “I was sitting at a ball field and I just cried.”
