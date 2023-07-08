MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 22-year-old man is behind bars for driving recklessly and intentionally ramming one car into another, according to Memphis Police.
On June 13, police heard reports of a crash on Bradfield Run.
When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground in pain in the lower half of her body and a man with a severe laceration to the left hand, police said.
The woman told police that when she was in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Impala, she got into a verbal argument with the driver, Benjamin Rice.
During the argument, the Impala drove past a pulled over GMC Sierra, which is when the woman was banging on the window, trying to signal for help.
The driver of the GMC started to follow, which is when Rice saw it and said, "Oh I got something for him", court records showed.
While the two traveled southbound on Bradfield Run, Rice made a U-turn and drove past the following vehicle.
The GMC followed and made a U-turn.
According to an affidavit, Rice made another U-turn and slammed down on the gas pedal to hit the GMC head-on.
After crashing, Rice got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.
Benjamin Rice was later arrested and charged with accident involving personal injury, accident involving damage to vehicle, reckless driving, two counts of aggravated assault with vehicle, leave scene of accident, duty to give info and render aid, failure to report accident, drive left of the center roadway, failure to exercise due care, domestic assault, and false imprisonment.
Rice has a scheduled court date on July 10.
