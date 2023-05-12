MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At first glance, it looked like a solid job opportunity.
The post on Indeed advertised a pay of $20/hour, dental insurance, paid time off and a 401K.
However, the job didn’t actually exist.
“That building is empty,” said Keith Hunter, who owns the property. “No one should be there.”
Hunter started receiving calls from applicants as far away as Texas who were interested in working at his building on the corner of Overton Crossing Street and Clifton Avenue in Frayser.
“That’s not right!” he said.
Hunter said he originally intended to turn the building into a club, but that didn’t happen. He has no idea how the scammer decided to pick his property to falsely advertise jobs.
“I think they might be trying to get someone's information,” he said. “You know, with all the fraud going around?”
A spokeswoman with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said the situation is rare. She encouraged the owner to take action quickly to remove the listing.
“He definitely needs to take the steps to investigate, see what's going on,” recommended Toddnetta Trice, the BBB spokeswoman.
When FOX13 contacted Indeed, the company worked quickly to remove the listing. A spokesman sent a statement, which read in part:
“Indeed removes tens of millions of job listings each month that do not meet our quality guidelines. In addition, Indeed will not do business with an employer if their job listings do not pass our stringent quality guidelines. We encourage job seekers to report any suspicious job advertisements to us, or if they feel it necessary, to make a report to the police.”
The COO of the Identity Theft Resource Center believes it’s possible that the scammer was working to steal information from applicants using a fake posting.
“Identity criminals prey on just about everyone at one time or another - jobseekers, renters, homebuyers, homesellers, and people just looking to make an extra buck or buy that last-minute gift online,” wrote James Lee, the COO of the non-profit. “They use stolen and publicly available information to impersonate people, businesses, and even government agencies to commit their crimes.”
Lee offers this advice to potential victims of identity theft:
- Freeze your credit
- Use different passwords for every account
- Avoid filling out forms on websites you did not navigate to directly
Hunter hopes no one’s information has been compromised. He also prays that the scammers don’t repost the listing.
“So if you see it, don't apply,” he warned. “I'm not hiring!”
