MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Earlier this week, FOX13 told you about landscapers robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Sherwood Forest and a homeowner who was arrested after returning fire at car thieves in suburban Shelby County.
Both situations were crimes of opportunity, where victims told FOX13 the criminals had been on patrol, just looking for their next score.
MPD has released information on another such situation: two back-to-back armed robberies at homes in Northeast Memphis just minutes apart at 4:30 Monday.
The first robbery happened outside a home on Russwood Road. The victim told investigators the crooks robbed him at gunpoint, then hopped back in their car. They then headed up Jamaica Drive, drove a few blocks further and hit another house.
The second robbery was caught on camera. It took place in front of children and shots were fired.
“I see the silver car, Infiniti,” a neighbor, who requested not to be identified due to safety concerns, said. “There were two people and you couldn’t see their face.”
That neighbor told FOX13 he was in his front yard and watched the second armed robbery happen at a home on Duke Road.
Security video shows the masked robbers pull up to the home and rush at a family with guns in hand. A group of children can be seen running away, but a man and a woman with a child in her arms are grabbed by the crooks and frisked.
MPD reports the robbers fired shots into the house.
“He takes the wallet and I think the money,” the witness said.
The neighbor watched the robbers peel out. The incident has him worried for the safety of his own family because he has a newborn baby.
“I’ve lived here for seven months and I want to leave,” he said. “I bought the house and I want to sell it quick.”
The situation shares many similarities with security video posted to social media earlier this month from Berclair.
A family is seen standing in their driveway.
The video captured men climbing out of a car, holding them at gunpoint and going through their pockets.
Like the latest incident, one of the victims is seen holding a baby in his arms the whole time.
The witness told FOX13 he is fed up with the violence and crime in his community.
“This area has too many problems,” he said. “Close to Jackson Avenue, too many problems. Every day I hear too many guns in the night.”
FOX13 reached out to MPD after viewing the footage of the robbery in Berclair and was told there were too many armed robbery reports in the area to find the specific case without more details.
The suspects in the latest robbery drove a stolen silver Infiniti with Arkansas plates. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
