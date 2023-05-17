MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police want the public's help with information regarding an armed customer who threatened the store's clerk.
A call was made to MPD on May 16 about 1:30 a.m. from the Shell Gas Station at 2711 Range Line Rd. in Frayser.
The store's clerk said a customer was acting strangely while shopping, police report.
The clerk asked the man to leave several times before the customer went to a car, then returned with a handgun and told the clerk, "I will kill you," police said.
No shots were fired, and no one was reported injured.
The customer left the store before police arrived.
Store video surveillance captured images of the customer.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
