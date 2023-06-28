WATCH: Ice hard to find in some areas due to demand for it during power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13, on Monday, discovered a challenge many people living in the Mid-South are facing as tens of thousands remain without power.

There is an ice shortage at many stores, specifically, the ones which sit in areas which remain without power. 

Our crews discovered this when, Monday, we went to get ice for an elderly couple who lives in Millington.

So FOX13 crews set out, Tuesday, to find stores which have ice. 

We looked near U.S. Hwy 51 and Navy Road where many home and businesses remained without power, Tuesday night.

Our crews discovered store after store either closed or without ice.

Our crews only discovered ice once we drove to stores near the Millington/ Memphis boarder.

We discovered a hefty supply of ice at 51 Express located at 4140 North Thomas Street in Memphis.

