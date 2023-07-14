MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ice Cube's basketball league is coming to East Memphis.
The 'Big 3' will team up with Kevin Whitted to host the 'Young 3' camp at the KWBS Training Facility on East Shelby Drive.
Whitted is a former NBA player for the Dallas Mavericks, a trainer, and the founder of the KWBS, which is a year-round program that coaches youth, college players, and even professional players throughout the Mid-South.
Some of those players include Hall-of-Famers LeBron James and Vince Carter, 6-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, the older brother of NBA Champion and 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Liz Dixon of the Connecticut Sun, Langston Galloway, who spent some time with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Shawn Williams, who played for both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, a media release said.
During his playing career, he was a McDonald's All-American, holds the scoring record at E.A. Laney High School, the same school that Michael Jordan attended, and spent some time in the NBA playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
The 'Youth 3' camp is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Kids aged 9 to 14 can register here .
Then on July 15, the 'Big 3' will play at the FedExForum at 2 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Young Dolph murder suspects get trial date
- 2 wanted after woman carjacked in northeast Memphis, police say
- Former top Memphis educator warns drivers after being latest victim in 'bump and rob' carjacking
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives