MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Last week, FOX13 told you about Willie Hampton, an inmate who went viral for the cooking videos he shot behind bars while serving a life sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute of Memphis.
A source close to the prison told FOX13 Hampton’s situation is far from unique, estimating there are more than 100 cell phones being used illegally at the federal lockup.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website reports there are just over 1,200 inmates at FCI Memphis. If the estimation is correct, that means around 1/12 of the prison’s population have cell phones.
“We will lock down the institution, go through and find 20 cell phones,” Tony Curtis, president of the Local 3731 union at FCI Memphis, said. “20 more come back in a few days.”
Curtis has served as a corrections officer at FCI Memphis for more than 10 years.
He said the prison is short dozens of correctional officers, meaning things like illegal cell phones can slip through the cracks.
“You’ve got staff that are working 16-plus hours, 4-5 days a week,” Curtis said. “They’re tired, sleep deprived and we just… Things happen, you know?”
Curtis said his fear isn’t that inmates will post videos to social media. Rather, he is more concerned inmates could use the cell phones and their unmonitored lines to the outside world to coordinate criminal activities.
“You’ve got inmates that could be using it for nefarious business outside,” he said. “You’ve got gang members that could be high-ranking, using cell phones to run their gang.”
Curtis said phones and drugs make their way into the prison by being thrown over the fence or being flown in by a drone.
“We’ve seen drones at night, dropping stuff,” he said. “We’ve even seen some that have crashed in the middle of the compound.”
Curtis said he has already seen such situations turn violent.
“When you try and get a cell phone from them, they’re going to do what they have to do. Sometimes that means pushing an officer to the ground or hitting an officer,” he said. “We had one man who had to go to the hospital and get stitches because he caught an inmate with a cell phone.”
In 2013, a Federal Bureau of Prisons lieutenant was shot and killed after a shift at MDC Guaynabo, a prison in Puerto Rico. Inmates at the prison were found guilty of organizing and financing a hit on the corrections officer from behind bars.
Curtis said something needs to change to keep a similar incident from happening in the Mid-South.
“Until we get the resources we need to stop the drones and stop the cell phones, it’s going to go,” he said. “It’s an epidemic.”
Curtis said one solution would be installing tech-like cell phone jammers, but he believes bringing in adequate staff is more important.
