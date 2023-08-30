MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A dispute over payment led to arson charges for a man who set an apartment on fire, police said.
Stanley Crowder, 38, was charged with aggravated arson.
Flames sparked at a two-story apartment complex on Aug. 28 at 606 E. Cadraca Drive, near Sam Cooper Boulevard.
Memphis Firefighters arrived to find a fire inside one unit's apartment, causing heavy smoke and heat damage.
The blaze displaced three people who received help from the Red Cross.
A woman told investigators that Crowder, her care provider, got into an argument over payment with her relative before the fire, according to a court document.
Crowder told him, "I'm going to get you," to the man, the woman told police in the report.
Crowder left, then returned and got inside by kicking in the front door, police said.
The woman told Crowder that the other man was not there.
Crowder then ran to the rear bedroom and threw "something" onto a mattress inside the dog kennel, the report reads.
Crowder ran away.
The fire killed the dog, police said.
The woman told police that Crower had threatened to kill her in the past, and had recently tried to push her out of the passenger seat of a car Crowder was driving on July 4th, according to the report.
A Memphis Fire Department Arson Unit arrived at the scene and spoke with Crowder over the phone, who officers say denied his involvement in the fire.
A warrant was issued for Crowder and when he was captured by police admitted to being on the scene, but denied being responsible for starting the fire.
Crowder's bond was set at $150,000.
