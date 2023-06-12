MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who shot and missed a woman at close range has been arrested, police said.
Varela Franklin, 38, was charged with vandalism $1,000 or less, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm/commission of felony, police said.
A woman told police that while at a business on Mendenhall Road on June 11, Franklin arrived and threw a brick through her car's rear window.
He left, then returned, she said, with a handgun.
He told her, "I'm going to kill you," standing within three feet away.
The shot missed her head. He started pulling her arm.
He left again before police officers arrived.
Later the same day, the woman found Varela at a home on Old Dominion Cove in Arlington and called police.
Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Varela. He was charged and sent to jail at 201 Poplar Ave.
His bond was set at $300,000.
