SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County probate judge ruled Thursday that the name of a transgender boy who attends Arlington High School can be changed.
“It feels great. I’ve just been waiting for this for so long and now I'm officially Max,” said Max Wieland, 17, the student.
Max Wieland said before Thursday, the Arlington School District refused to acknowledge his preferred name. He was assigned a female gender at birth but now lives as a transgender boy.
“I was extremely nervous going in like shaking," he said. "When my mom was up there, I was just so scared that something would go wrong and we’d say the wrong thing."
Wieland’s mother wanted to make sure her son’s name was changed legally before graduation.
By law in Tennessee, students are to be called by what is on their birth certificate. This goes for all school records, report cards, student testing and school activities.
Tennessee law also states school personnel do not have to use a student’s preferred pronouns, nor can they face civil liability for not doing so.
FOX13 approached Superintendent Jeffrey Mayo at a board meeting, but he refused to comment on the issue.
