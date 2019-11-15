In DC, face scans peg a lawmaker - and a long-dead singer

The activists scanned thousands of faces Thursday inside and outside the U.S. Capitol to highlight the dangers of facial recognition surveillance and to urge lawmakers to restrict its use.
They used commercially available software that Amazon has pitched to police, running it against a database of lawmakers, journalists, lobbyists - and, of course, sunglasses-favoring 1960s crooners. It recognized California Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier but misidentified other people.
Amazon didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
