In honor of Jonas Brothers, furr-ocious trio of kittens up for adoption at Memphis animal shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A trio of kittens named in honor of the Jonas Brothers are up for adoption at Memphis Animal Services.
Nick, Kevin and Joe all are looking for a forever home.
"You'll be singing a sweet tune with this fun and furr-ocious band, each member bringing a unique melody to your life," MAS said in a Facebook. "Are you ready to pounce on this opportunity?"
Below is the animal shelter's description of the kittens, with their adoption numbers:
- Nick #MASA23647 (all orange tabby) is your boy! Nick loves to play! He loves to wrestle with his siblings and play with all sorts of toys! Nick's current favorite is a toy mouse! Nick would do great with all ages and other animals. If your family is looking for an orange tabby, Nick is the boy for you!
- Kevin #MASA23645 (orange & white splotch) is absolutely precious! He has a warm personality and loves to get affection. He warms right up to you with a soft purr. Kevin enjoys playing with his siblings and all of the toys! Kevin is looking for a loving home that will give him lots of snuggles and a cozy place to lay his head. Kevin would do well with other pets and all ages of humans.
- Joe #MASA23646 (grey & white) is a sweet boy who is looking for a family to love him. Joe likes climbing and staying close to his human friends. He enjoys playing with his siblings and all the toys. He enjoys sitting next to you and getting lots of lovins! Joe would like a home that has many areas for him to explore and a cozy place to lay his head. Joe would do well with other pet siblings and humans of any age.
"These three are living it up in a foster home, where they're learning all about the perks of being part of a loving family," MAS said in the Facebook post. "But, as all stars must, they're ready to venture off and make their own mark on the world. If your home could use a little more harmony and love, consider opening your heart and your home to one (or more!) of these delightful kittens."
Anyone interested in adopting the cat versions of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas should visit memphisanimalservices.com.
PHOTOS: Trio of kittens named after Jonas Brothers up for adoption
