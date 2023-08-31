MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As many residents plan to walk or run in the "Finish Liza's Run" around the University of Memphis on Sept. 1, school officials begin enhanced security measures for the campus.
The run starts at Central Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard at 4 a.m. on Sept. 1, about the same early morning hours and near the location when Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running alone Sept. 2.
A man, Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged in Fletcher's murder.
RELATED: ELIZA FLETCHER KIDNAPPING: TIMELINE OF THE MEMPHIS TEACHER'S ABDUCTION, MURDER
Fletcher's abduction, and other crime-related activities at the university prompted the Tennessee Legislators to provide funding for improved security.
The University of Memphis received a $5 million grant from the General Assembly and school officials are implementing five outlined phases of improved security, including increasing perimeter fencing; parking lot access controls; increased cameras; and an improved emergency-alert communication systems.
“Our Memphis community is facing a painful anniversary as we honor the life of Eliza Fletcher this week,” said UofM President Dr. Bill Hardgrave in a release from the UofM.
“As Memphians gather to ‘Finish Liza’s Run,’ we are committed to working together to ensure our campus and surrounding areas contribute to a safer Memphis.”
