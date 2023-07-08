Joshua Harris

OSCEOLA, Ark. - A runaway inmate from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center was captured, officials said.

Joshua Harris was reported missing just before 1:45 p.m. on July 7, when he was taking out the trash.

The man was later taken into custody at a highway exit a few miles from the correction center, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Harris was serving a five-year sentence for drug-related crimes and will now be facing an escape charge.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News