FORREST CITY, Ark. - An inmate was found dead at a federal prison in Forrest City, Arkansas Friday morning.
A release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that inmate Derrick McKinley, 43, was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Forrest City Medium in Forrest City, Arkansas.
Staff responded immediately and initiated life-saving measures according to the FBI, and also asked for the EMS to continue to save McKinley.
He was sent to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
McKinley was sentenced in the Eastern District of Missouri to a 70-month sentence for Felon in possession of firearms.
